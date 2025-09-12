Nasal Spray That Fights Covid? You Might Already Have It At Home

A common nasal spray used for allergies may help prevent Covid-19, according to a new study from Saarland University in Germany. The spray, called azelastine, has been available without a prescription for decades and is already approved for treating hay fever and other allergic conditions.

In an eight-week clinical trial involving 450 participants, half of the group used an azelastine nasal spray three times a day, while the other half used a placebo spray. The results showed that only 2.2% of the azelastine group became infected with Covid-19, compared to 6.7% in the placebo group. This means the nasal spray cut infection rates by nearly two-thirds.

The researchers also observed that those using azelastine had fewer symptomatic Covid-19 cases, fewer respiratory infections, and even fewer cases of the common cold (rhinovirus), a virus that is normally very hard to prevent.

Although Covid-19 rates have decreased globally, the virus still poses a risk, especially to vulnerable groups and travelers. Experts believe that azelastine could serve as an affordable, accessible preventive option during times of high infection or for high-risk individuals.

The exact reason why azelastine works against Covid-19 was not explored in this trial, but earlier studies suggest that the drug may block the virus from entering or reproducing in the body, especially since it is applied directly into the nose where Covid-19 typically begins.

Researchers say the findings are promising but stress that larger studies across more diverse populations are needed before azelastine can be officially recommended for Covid-19 prevention.

The study has been published in JAMA Internal Medicine.