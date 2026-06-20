NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of A City Glowing In The Dark From Space

A stunning view of South Korea's capital from space has caught the attention of social media users after a NASA astronaut shared a nighttime image of the city. The photograph highlights Seoul's glowing city lights, with its landscape shaped by the Han River and surrounding mountain valleys.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared the image on X, offering a unique view of Seoul, South Korea, as seen from space during the night.

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Along with the photograph, Pettit wrote that Seoul at night is shaped heavily by the Han River, which divides the city, and by mountain valleys where city lights spread along the path of least resistance.

The image shows the brightly illuminated city against the darkness of the surrounding landscape, making the course of the Han River and the city's layout clearly visible from orbit.

Social Media Reaction

Pettit's post quickly drew attention online, with many users appreciating the rare perspective of one of Asia's largest cities captured from space.

One user commented, "This is a masterpiece! Absolutely beautiful perspective of Seoul!"

Another user noted, "The Han river looks like a glowing vein from above."