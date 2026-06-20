NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of A City Glowing In The Dark From Space

- NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a nighttime photo of Seoul from space on X
- The image shows Seoul’s city lights shaped by the Han River and mountain valleys
- Seoul's illuminated layout and Han River are clearly visible against dark landscape
A stunning view of South Korea's capital from space has caught the attention of social media users after a NASA astronaut shared a nighttime image of the city. The photograph highlights Seoul's glowing city lights, with its landscape shaped by the Han River and surrounding mountain valleys.
NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared the image on X, offering a unique view of Seoul, South Korea, as seen from space during the night.
Check Out The Post Here:
Seoul, South Korea at night, shaped heavily by the Han river that divides it, and mountain valleys where city lights spread along the path of least resistance. pic.twitter.com/YszSML3aDc— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) June 18, 2026
Along with the photograph, Pettit wrote that Seoul at night is shaped heavily by the Han River, which divides the city, and by mountain valleys where city lights spread along the path of least resistance.
The image shows the brightly illuminated city against the darkness of the surrounding landscape, making the course of the Han River and the city's layout clearly visible from orbit.
Social Media Reaction
Pettit's post quickly drew attention online, with many users appreciating the rare perspective of one of Asia's largest cities captured from space.
One user commented, "This is a masterpiece! Absolutely beautiful perspective of Seoul!"
Another user noted, "The Han river looks like a glowing vein from above."
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