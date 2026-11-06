NASA Astronaut Anil Menon Completes Nearly 7-Hour Spacewalk To Install Final Solar Array

Astronauts Joshua Kutryk of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Anil Menon of NASA have completed a nearly seven-hour spacewalk to install another solar array on the International Space Station (ISS). The spacewalk marked the completion of an upgrade programme that began in 2021 to increase the Station's power generation capacity, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

The activity took place earlier today and lasted six hours and 59 minutes. It was the second spacewalk of Kutryk's career and came just seven days after his previous spacewalk on October 29.

With the installation of the latest solar array, the upgrade programme launched in 2021 has now been completed.

The technology was first tested less than a decade ago and is now helping the International Space Station generate more power. This allows more scientific research to be carried out aboard the Station and helps extend its operational capabilities.

The technology is also providing information that could help develop solar power systems for future space missions.

Astronauts Highlight Teamwork During Spacewalk

Kutryk and Menon worked together during the complex spacewalks. Kutryk also highlighted the support provided by their fellow crew members inside the Station and the NASA and CSA teams working on the ground.

He described the teams as masters of their craft, recognising their skills and contribution to the successful operations.

Ground Teams Support Spacewalk Operations

The teams that supported the previous spacewalk also took part in the latest operation.

NASA astronauts Luke Delaney and Jessica Watkins operated the Canadarm2 robotic arm aboard the International Space Station. They moved the arm to help Kutryk and Menon complete their assigned tasks.

CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons served as the capsule communicator (Capcom) from NASA's Johnson Space Centre.

Meanwhile, robotic operators from NASA and CSA in Houston and Longueuil closely monitored Canadarm2 to ensure that its movements were carried out as planned.