Meraxes Gigas: All You Need To Know About Huge Dinosaur With Tiny Arms Like T-Rex

Meraxes gigas had tiny forelimbs just like Tyrannosaurus rex.

Paleontologists have announced the discovery of new giant dinosaur species that had massive head and tiny forelimbs, just like Tyrannosaurus rex. The findings about the discovery of the new species Meraxes gigas have been published in the journal Current Biology. In the piece, the researchers said that both the apex predators evolved their proportionately tiny arms independently. They further said that these forelimbs were not a result of some evolutionary accident but gave both T-rex and Meraxes gigas certain survival advantages.

The new dinosaur species has been named after a fictional dragon in the Game of Thrones book series. It was dug up over the course of four years during field expeditions in the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, starting with the skull which was found in 2012.

Since then, the paleontologists have been carefully preparing and examining the skeleton.

Here are a crucial things to know about Meraxes gigas: