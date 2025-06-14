Dinosaur Fossil With Cancer Offers New Clues For Human Treatment, Say Scientists

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Scientists found cancer evidence in a 70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil in Romania.

The Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus exhibited a jaw tumor and preserved soft tissue structures.

Soft tissues may offer insights into ancient diseases, enhancing current medical research efforts. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists from the UK and Romania have found evidence of cancer in a 70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil - a Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus. The cow-sized herbivore, which lived in what is now Romania, showed signs of a tumour in its jaw. What makes the find even more significant is the presence of soft tissue structures resembling red blood cells near the tumour site, identified using high-powered microscopy.

The presence of preserved soft tissue, which contains proteins, may provide molecular-level insights into diseases like cancer. This rare preservation could help scientists study how such diseases developed in ancient species and inform current medical research.

The authors of the new study highlight the necessity of prioritising the collection and preservation of fossilised soft tissue, rather than just dinosaur skeletons, as future advancements in molecular techniques will enable deeper insights into disease evolution.

A separate study had previously identified evidence of cancer in Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus, indicating its deep evolutionary roots.

Senior author Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University, said, "Dinosaurs, as long-lived, large-bodied organisms, present a compelling case for investigating how species managed cancer susceptibility and resistance over millions of years.

"Proteins, particularly those found in calcified tissues like bone, are more stable than DNA and are less susceptible to degradation and contamination. This makes them ideal candidates for studying ancient diseases, including cancer, in palaeontological specimens.

"Unlike skeletal structures alone, soft tissues contain proteins that provide molecular information that can reveal the underlying biological mechanisms of disease."

"Our research, using relatively underused methods, invites further exploration that could hold the key to future discoveries that could benefit humans. However, long-term fossil conservation efforts must be coordinated to ensure that future researchers have access to specimens suitable for cutting-edge molecular investigations."