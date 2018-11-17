ISRO's Communication Satellite GSAT-29 Pushed Higher Into Orbit

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the satellite's antennas were deployed.

India's latest communication satellite GSAT-29 was successfully pushed up to its intended orbit during its third orbit raising activity, said a top official of ISRO on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said: "The GSat-29 satellite orbit was raised successfully. There will be no more orbit raising activity. The satellite will drift gently to its final position."

"Everything is fine with the satellite," said a happy-sounding Mr Sivan.