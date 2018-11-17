ISRO's Communication Satellite GSAT-29 Pushed Higher Into Orbit

The satellite will drift gently to its final position, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said.

Science | | Updated: November 17, 2018 20:25 IST
ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the satellite's antennas were deployed.

Chennai: 

India's latest communication satellite GSAT-29 was successfully pushed up to its intended orbit during its third orbit raising activity, said a top official of ISRO on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said: "The GSat-29 satellite orbit was raised successfully. There will be no more orbit raising activity. The satellite will drift gently to its final position."

He said the satellite's antennas were deployed.

"Everything is fine with the satellite," said a happy-sounding Mr Sivan.

