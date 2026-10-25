Hunter's Moon 2026: All About October's Full Moon And What To Expect Tonight

October's full moon is all set to brighten up the evening sky. Known traditionally as the 'Hunter's Moon', this lunar event provides a wonderful excuse to step outside, look up, and enjoy a clear night. According to Space.com, the moon will reach peak illumination at 12:12 am EDT (0412 GMT), shining directly opposite the sun.

Hunter's moon in India

In India, Hunter's Moon's peak illumination, which is the exact moment it is 100% full, occurs at 9:41 am IST on October 26. Meaning, the Moon will technically be at its fullest during daylight hours, so you won't see the peak moment. But the Hunter's Moon will appear full both the night before and the night of Oct 26, because to the human eye, the Moon looks full for about 2-3 nights around the peak.

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Hunter's Moon time

Los Angeles, US: October 25, 9:11 PM PDT

New York, US: October 26, 12:11 AM EDT

London, UK: October 26, 4:11 AM GMT

Paris, France: October 26, 5:11 AM CET

India: October 26, 9:41 AM IST

Sydney, Australia: October 26, 3:11 PM AEDT

What to expect?

The shadows that usually outline craters during other phases tend to fade away because the light hits the lunar disk straight on. Instead, it is an ideal time to spot the dark, smooth volcanic plains, often called lunar "seas", as well as bright streaks radiating from young craters left behind by ancient asteroid impacts.

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Why is it called 'Hunter Moon'?

The title "Hunter's Moon" dates back generations, originating in the Northern Hemisphere because it typically follows the harvest season. With summer crops cleared from the fields, the open landscape historically made it easier for hunters to spot animals and stock up on food for the cold winter months.

Indigenous communities also have their own traditional names for this autumn moon, such as the "Migrating Moon" or the "Freezing Moon," marking the shift toward colder weather and the changing seasons.

"Some traditions call this the Hunter's Moon, which takes its name from the seasonal practice of hunters relying on bright moonlight to track game as autumn fields grew bare and daylight faded," says NASA.

"Leading up to Halloween, the Moon will still be shining, but as a waning gibbous, adding a gentle glow to the late-October nights."