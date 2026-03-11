Humans Could Live Up To 200 Years, And The Secret May Lie In Whales: Study

Humans could potentially live up to 200 years, and the secret may lie in one of the longest-living animals on Earth - whales, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Rochester. Researchers studying the Bowhead whale, a species known to live for nearly two centuries, have identified a protein that may help explain its remarkable longevity and resistance to disease.

The study, published in Nature, found that the whales produce extremely high levels of a DNA-repair protein known as CIRBP. This protein helps repair serious genetic damage known as double-strand DNA breaks, which are linked to ageing, cancer and other diseases in humans.

Scientists including Vera Gorbunova and Andrei Seluanov discovered that bowhead whales have around 100 times more of this protein than other mammals.

The finding may help explain how such a massive animal with billions of cells avoids developing cancer despite living for so long - a puzzle known as Peto's Paradox. According to this concept, large animals should theoretically face a higher risk of cancer because they have more cells and live longer, yet many do not.

Researchers found that whale cells are less likely to accumulate the genetic mutations that cause cancer in the first place.

To test the discovery further, scientists introduced the whale version of the CIRBP protein into human cells and fruit flies. The results showed improved DNA repair, and the fruit flies even lived longer.

The researchers also discovered that colder temperatures can increase the production of CIRBP in cells, raising questions about whether certain environmental or lifestyle factors could influence the protein in humans.

However, scientists stress that the findings are still early-stage and further research is needed before any medical applications become possible.

Even so, the study offers new hope that understanding whale biology could one day help humans slow ageing, reduce cancer risk, and possibly extend lifespan far beyond current limits.