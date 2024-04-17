Science Says Hugs Help Fight Pain, Anxiety, And Depression

A hug can have a beneficial effect.

A new study confirms that physical touch, including hugs, can significantly improve both your mental and physical health.

Researchers from Germany and the Netherlands reviewed over 200 studies on touch and found it can reduce pain, anxiety, and depression in people of all ages. Interestingly, even short, gentle touches seem to have a positive effect.

A research team from Bochum, Duisburg-Essen, and Amsterdam analysed over 130 international studies with around 10,000 participants to answer these questions. The researchers proved that what touch really does is alleviate pain, depression, and anxiety. The team published their findings in the journal Nature Human Behaviour on April 8, 2024.

The study also found that, while humans and animals provide the most well-rounded benefits, even inanimate objects like weighted blankets can offer some physical comfort. However, human or animal touch appears to be key for mental well-being.

This positive impact of touch is especially strong for newborns when it comes from a parent. As we get older, the familiarity of the touch giver seems to matter less.

"We were aware of the importance of touch as a health intervention," says Dr Julian Packheiser from the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at Ruhr University Bochum. "But despite many studies, it remained unclear how to use it optimally, what effects can be expected specifically, and what the influencing factors are." Following the comprehensive meta-analysis, the team was able to answer many of these questions.

Both adults and infants benefit from touch. "In the case of infants, it's important that it is the parents who administer the touch; their touch is more effective than that of a care professional," points out Dr. Helena Hartmann from the University of Duisburg-Essen. "In adults, however, we found there was no difference between people our volunteers were familiar with and a nursing professional."

The researchers caution that touch should always be consensual, and individual responses can vary. However, this large-scale analysis suggests that incorporating more physical contact into our lives could be a simple yet powerful way to boost our overall health. So next time you see someone you care about, don't hesitate to reach out for a hug.