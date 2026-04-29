Gout Drugs May Cut Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke, Study Finds

Common medicines used to treat gout could also lower the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a major new study involving more than 100,000 patients. Researchers from the University of Nottingham found that people with gout who took urate-lowering drugs at the correct dose saw a nine per cent reduction in serious cardiovascular events over a five-year period, compared with those whose treatment was not as effective.

Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis and affects nearly ten million people in the United States alone, with millions more across the world. It is caused by a build-up of uric acid in the blood, which forms needle-like crystals around the joints, triggering painful flare-ups. High uric acid levels can also lead to kidney stones.

The study focused on patients who had recently started taking urate-lowering medication, with the drug allopurinol used in more than 99 per cent of cases. Scientists compared patients whose uric acid levels fell below the recommended threshold of 6 mg/dL within the first year against those who did not reach that target.

"People with gout are at an increased risk of conditions such as heart disease and stroke. This is the first study to show that medicines like allopurinol, used to treat gout, can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke when taken at the correct dose. The right dose varies from person to person and is the amount needed to lower blood urate levels to below 360 micromoles per litre (6 mg/dL)," said Professor Abhishek from the School of Medicine.

The results showed that the lower the uric acid level, the greater the benefit, both in reducing gout flares and in protecting against heart-related conditions. People who already had a higher cardiovascular risk appeared to gain the most protection.

Researchers believe the link may be connected to the intense bouts of inflammation that accompany gout attacks, rather than uric acid levels alone. However, they stressed that the study does not confirm a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and further research is needed.

Lead researcher Professor Abhishek said the findings highlighted the importance of ensuring patients receive the right dose to meet treatment targets. The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.