Future Earthquake Epicenter? Scientists Forecast An 'Atlantic Ring Of Fire' Formation

In a groundbreaking revelation, scientists predict a geological phenomenon that could reshape the world's oceans over an immense time span. The expanse of the Atlantic Ocean between the Americas and Europe may undergo significant transformation as tectonic plates gradually bring the continents back together.

This geological event, referred to as the "Atlantic Ring of Fire," is anticipated to occur in approximately 20 million years, a staggering timeframe when measured against the human scale, according to a new paper in the journal Geology.

The Earth's tectonic plates are in constant motion, albeit at an almost imperceptible pace. The intricate dance of these plates has given rise to various geological features over millions of years, a process known as the Wilson Cycle. Now, as part of this ongoing cycle, a seismic shift is projected to relocate the epicenter of tectonic activity from the Mediterranean into the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.

For the Atlantic to narrow and eventually close, the formation of new subduction zones is imperative. These zones are locales where one tectonic plate is compelled beneath another into the Earth's mantle, triggered by differences in plate density. Typically, such subduction involves an oceanic plate descending beneath either a continental plate or another oceanic plate. These subduction zones are renowned for their geological intensity, marked by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and the creation of deep oceanic trenches.

The formation of subduction zones is no easy feat, given the robust nature of tectonic plates. It requires a plate to fracture and bend, a process that is inherently challenging. However, the study, utilizing advanced computational models to forecast future plate tectonics, suggests a significant development. The subduction zone currently situated beneath the Gibraltar Strait in the Mediterranean is expected to migrate further into the Atlantic in the next 20 million years. This migration is poised to give rise to an Atlantic ring of fire akin to the one encircling the Pacific Ocean.

In essence, this scientific revelation not only unveils a profound transformation on a geological timescale but also highlights the intricate and dynamic nature of Earth's ever-evolving structure.