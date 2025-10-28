Fungi-Based Tech? Scientists Use Shiitake Mushrooms To Create Functional Computer Memory

Scientists have created working memristors using shiitake mushroom mycelium, potentially paving the way for low-cost memory hardware alternatives. Notably, the fungal memristors 'remember' past electrical states, leveraging the neuron-like properties of the mycelium. This innovative approach could offer a cost-effective solution to current memory hardware, made from materials like titanium dioxide or silicon, Science Alert reported.

This breakthrough supports the development of brain-like computers, requiring components that mimic brain parts, such as synapse-like memristors that manage information flow between neurons.

"Being able to develop microchips that mimic actual neural activity means you don't need a lot of power for standby or when the machine isn't being used. That's something that can be a huge potential computational and economic advantage," psychiatrist John LaRocco of Ohio State University said.

Scientists are exploring mushrooms as computer parts due to mycelial networks' brain-like behavior, transmitting electrical and chemical signals. However, engineering is needed to harness their potential. The team chose shiitake mushrooms for their robustness and resilience, growing nine samples in controlled conditions to develop functional memristors.

Once the mycelium fully spread across the petri dish, researchers allowed each sample to dry in a well-ventilated space under direct sunlight to preserve it for long-term use. Once dried, the samples were integrated into custom-built circuits and exposed to electrical currents to assess their computing potential.

"We would connect electrical wires and probes at different points on the mushrooms because distinct parts of it have different electrical properties. Depending on the voltage and connectivity, we were seeing different performances," LaRocco said.

The researchers recorded a switching speed of 5,850 Hertz from their "mushristor," achieving around 90% accuracy. This means the device could switch signals roughly every 170 microseconds. While slower than even the most basic commercial memristors, which typically operate at nearly double that speed, the results are still highly promising for early-stage development.

They also observed that increasing the electrical voltage reduced the mushrooms' performance. However, they managed to counter this effect by incorporating more mushrooms into the circuit, improving overall functionality.

While a mycelium-powered computer won't be replacing your smartphone anytime soon, but the research highlights a promising path for future innovation.