Fried Rice Syndrome Trends On Social Media. Here's Everything About It

Fried rice syndrome is a type of food poisoning.

Dietitians and food experts caution against leaving foods, particularly dry items like pasta and rice, unattended at room-temperature due to the risk of "fried rice syndrome," a form of food poisoning caused by the bacteria Bacillus cereus. This organism can proliferate in food left unrefrigerated for extended periods.

The resurgence of discussions surrounding fried rice syndrome on social media is prompted by the renewed attention to a 2008 case involving the tragic death of a 20-year-old Belgian student. The incident was attributed to a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus and has once again surfaced on the internet.

According to a case report published by the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, the student consumed reheated spaghetti that had been left unrefrigerated for five days. Despite warming the food in the microwave before consumption, he succumbed overnight to symptoms including headaches, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Although it's been nearly 15 years since the incident occurred, recent social media posts have brought "fried rice syndrome" back into the internet's consciousness.

What is 'fried rice syndrome'?

According to The Conversation, Bacillus cereus are common bacteria found all over the environment. They begin to cause problems if they get into certain foods that are cooked and not refrigerated promptly.

Starchy foods like rice and pasta are often the culprits, but Bacillus cereus can also affect other cooked foods, like vegetables and meat.

Certain bacteria can produce toxins that grow when food is left at room temperature. Bacillus cereus produce spores that are resistant to heating, so even if leftovers are heated to a high temperature, the spores may survive. These spores can then produce toxins that make us sick.

What are the symptoms?

Bacillus cereus is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning. There are two types of Bacillus cereus infections: one that causes diarrhea and one that causes vomiting. Symptoms usually resolve within a few days, but people with weakened immune systems may need medical attention. Because the symptoms are similar to those of other gastrointestinal illnesses, it is difficult to know how often Bacillus cereus occurs.

What measures can people take to safeguard themselves?

To prevent food poisoning, first of all, try not to eat leftover food. If that is not possible, then minimize the time they spend in the danger zone (above fridge temperature and below 60°C). Refrigerate leftovers promptly after cooking, and break large batches into smaller portions to help the food cool quickly. Avoid taking leftovers out of the fridge repeatedly.