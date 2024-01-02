European Space Agency Shares Timelapse Video Of Earth From Space To Celebrate New Year 2024

Shared 19 hours back, the video has received close to 12,500 likes and 2,85,000 views so far.

The European Space Agency (ESA) shared an incredible video of Earth from space to ring in the New Year 2024. The never-before-seen, timelapse clip of Earth was captured by astronaut Andreas Mogensen while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In the video, Earth is captured from different angles as the space station makes its trip around it. Needless to say, the blue planet looks mesmerising.

“Happy New Year, Earth! With this timelapse captured from the ISS by our astronaut Andreas Mogensen, we want to wish you a peaceful, safe and exciting year 2024! May the new year be full of grand adventures and opportunities! We'll keep bringing the wonders of the universe and Earth to the palm of your hands,” ESA wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Shared 19 hours back, the video has received close to 12,500 likes and 2,85,000 views so far. Internet users loved the cool video and posted a variety of comments in response. One user wrote, ''Thank you so much for sharing it. It's amazing.'' Another commented, ''Such a cool way to start the fresh year.''

A third said, ''To another wonderful year of what our species can do... when we dare to transcend.''

A fourth added, ''Happy New Year dear @europeanspaceagency, @nasa and Astronauts! I am wishing for PEACE in on our beautiful Blue Planet.''

Notably, the European Space Agency (ESA) is an international organisation with 22 Member States. Its mission is to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA's programmes are designed to find out more about Earth, its immediate space environment, our Solar System, and the Universe, as well as to develop satellite-based technologies and services, and to promote European industries. ESA members are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.