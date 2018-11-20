China Launches Five Satellites Into Orbit On Single Rocket

The satellites were carried by the Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 7.40 am

November 20, 2018
The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre said.

Beijing: 

China launched a new space environment research satellite and four nanosatellites on a single rocket today.

The satellites were carried by the Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 7.40 am, news agency Xinhua reported. The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center.

Shiyan-6 will be used for conducting space environment exploration experiments. The term nanosatellite refers to a small artificial satellite weighing between 1 and 10 kg.

It was the 292th mission of the Long March rocket series.

