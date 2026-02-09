Archaeologist Discovers 150-Year-Old Alcohol Bottle Offering Unique Glimpse Into US City's Past

A very old bottle of alcohol has given experts in Utah a surprising taste of history. The bottle, which is around 150 years old, was found during an excavation, and its contents were recently tasted by a master distiller. The discovery has helped archaeologists and historians learn more about life in Utah's past, reported People.com.

In January, archaeologist Ian Wright, working for the Utah State Historic Preservation Office (USHPO), asked Isaac Winter, master distiller at High West Distillery, to taste the liquid found in the bottle. The bottle, believed to date from between 1870 and 1890, was uncovered during excavations in Alta last summer.

The USHPO described the discovery as extremely rare and special. According to the agency, this 150-year-old, fully preserved bottle of liquor is the only intact historical liquor found at an archaeological site in Utah to date. They also said such discoveries demonstrate that preservation helps people connect with true stories of Utah history and everyday life during that period.

Speaking to local newspaper "The Park Record", Wright explained that the bottle was discovered during construction work on US Forest Service land. He said the bottle had rolled down a hill, and when it was picked up, it was still full and corked. He said that's when he realised it was a priceless find, adding that something like this had never happened before in Utah.

Wright also explained that archaeologists rarely find corked bottles. He said that even if such a bottle is found, in most cases the cork is dried out, shrunken, or broken into pieces, making this discovery even more special.

Master distiller Isaac Winter said it was immediately apparent that the drink was low in alcohol. He said it tasted somewhat like a fino sherry, with notes of oxidised fruit, raisins, and honey, and was low in strength.

In a conversation with FOX 13 Utah, Winter explained its aroma and flavour. He said it smelled neither like gasoline nor like tobacco spittle. He described its flavour as fruity, with a slight leathery feel, and said the effects of aging were clearly evident.

This unique bottle has not only proven to be a surprise for experts, but it has also provided a unique and direct opportunity to connect with Utah's past.