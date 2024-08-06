Airplane-Sized Asteroid Racing Toward Earth At 30,381 km/h, NASA Reports

Although classified as an Apollo asteroid, it poses no threat due to its small size.

NASA has warned that asteroid 2024 OR1 will pass by Earth on August 6, 2024, at 13:11 UTC (6:41 PM IST). This airplane-sized asteroid, with a diameter of about 110 feet or 34 meters, shall whizz by at an incredible velocity of 30,381 km/h. With the 2024 OR1 being an Apollo asteroid, this presents an excellent opportunity for observation and scientific analysis.

Apollo asteroids are near-Earth objects whose orbits cross Earth's path. Normally, they keep a safe distance; however, the potentially hazardous ones are those that are larger than 460 feet and approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth. Although it is an Apollo, 2024 OR1 will safely pass Earth at a distance of about 3.4 million kilometers, far beyond the hazardous threshold since it is of a smaller size.

Tracking of all the known NEOs is overseen by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies to monitor collision risks. Orbit data goes to the Minor Planet Center from the accumulation of a network of observatories that are nearly worldwide in scope, with contributions from many amateur astronomers. Notable sources of data include NASA-funded observatories Pan-STARRS and the Catalina Sky Survey. Next-generation projects designed to provide better monitoring are under development; these include the NEO Surveyor mission and the radar programs led by JPL's Goldstone Solar System Radar Group.

While asteroid 2024 OR1 poses no hazard on its own, other asteroids of this magnitude could create large-scale regional damage. For instance, the 2013 Chelyabinsk event over Russia showed that even a much smaller asteroid can inflict injuries and property damage. Larger impacts could result in severe consequences such as tsunamis or climatic disturbances.