2 Sunsets, 1 Meteor Shower: Tiny Spanish Village Braces For Rare Sky Spectacle On August 12

A tiny village in northern Spain with only around 10 permanent residents is preparing for an extraordinary night that is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across Europe. On August 12, Avellanosa de Muno, in the province of Burgos, will sit directly beneath the path of totality for a rare total solar eclipse before the Perseid meteor shower lights up the skies later the same night, the BBC reported.

The eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain since 1912 and the first seen from mainland Europe since 1999, making it one of Europe's biggest astronomical events in decades.

What makes the event even more unusual is its timing. The eclipse will take place just before sunset, allowing visitors to witness an extremely rare "double darkness" effect. As the Moon completely covers the Sun, daylight will briefly disappear. Moments later, sunlight will return before the Sun naturally sets, bringing darkness for a second time within minutes.

Later that evening, the annual Perseid meteor shower will peak, giving skywatchers the chance to witness two spectacular celestial events on the same night.

Avellanosa de Muno is considered one of the best places to watch the eclipse because it lies directly within the narrow path of totality. Its open landscape of wheat fields and rolling hills offers an uninterrupted view of the western horizon, while the lack of artificial lighting provides ideal conditions for observing the night sky.

Despite having no major hotels, restaurants or tourist infrastructure, the village has become a magnet for astronomy enthusiasts. Accommodation across the surrounding region has reportedly been booked well in advance. The nearby Parador de Lerma, a historic hotel housed in the former palace of the Duke of Lerma, has been fully booked for the eclipse since 2022.

Local tourism officials say many eclipse chasers have deliberately chosen lesser-known locations like Avellanosa de Muno because they offer the clearest views rather than the biggest crowds.

The event is also expected to bring home former residents who left the village years ago. For one night, the quiet settlement will become the centre of attention as families, tourists and astronomy enthusiasts gather to witness a once-in-a-century spectacle. Residents already know the perfect viewing spot. Sara Alvarez Rodriguez recommended heading up to the nearby cave, where visitors can enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.