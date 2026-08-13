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Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Iceland Into Darkness

Total darkness swept over Keflavik, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, at 5:47 pm (1747 GMT).

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Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Iceland Into Darkness
Total solar eclipse in Iceland.
  • A total solar eclipse occurred over western Iceland on Wednesday
  • Heavy cloud cover prevented many from viewing the eclipse
  • Darkness was observed in Keflavik, located 50 km from Reykjavik
What causes a total solar eclipse to occur?

A total solar eclipse plunged western Iceland into darkness on Wednesday, though heavy cloud cover blocked thousands of curious onlookers from seeing the sun disappear behind the moon, according to an AFP journalist.

Total darkness swept over Keflavik, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, at 5:47 pm (1747 GMT).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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