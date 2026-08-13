Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Iceland Into Darkness

A total solar eclipse plunged western Iceland into darkness on Wednesday, though heavy cloud cover blocked thousands of curious onlookers from seeing the sun disappear behind the moon, according to an AFP journalist.

Total darkness swept over Keflavik, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, at 5:47 pm (1747 GMT).

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