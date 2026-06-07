Scientists Found Fossil Of 120-Million-Year-Old Birdlike Dinosaur In China

A remarkably well-preserved dinosaur fossil discovered in northwestern China is providing new insights into a group of small feathered predators known as microraptors, reported CNN.

The 120 million-year-old fossil has led researchers to identify a previously unknown species and is helping scientists better understand the evolution and movement of these birdlike dinosaurs.

The fossil was unearthed in what is now the Changma Basin in Gansu province, China. A new analysis of the intact shoulder and forelimb bones showed that the specimen belonged to a previously unknown species of microraptor.

Researchers named the dinosaur Jian changmaensis. The name Jian refers to a one-winged bird from Chinese mythology, reflecting the dinosaur's birdlike features. The species name honours the Changma Basin, where the fossil was discovered.

The findings were published in the journal Annals of Carnegie Museum.

The discovery is significant because it expands the known geographical range of microraptors. So far, Jian changmaensis is the only confirmed microraptor specimen found outside northeastern China.

The fossil also represents the most recent definitive microraptor specimen in the fossil record, extending the timeline for how long these feathered dinosaurs existed.

Study co-author Dr. Matt Lamanna said the discovery showed that non-avian dinosaurs once lived in what is now the Changma Basin, an area best known for its fossil birds.

He explained that the research team had recovered more than one hundred bird fossils from Changma, but only a single non-avian dinosaur specimen. According to Lamanna, Jian provides important information about the biological history of the region and the ecological setting of the ancestors of modern birds.

A Birdlike Dinosaur With Four Wings

Researchers believe the well-preserved fossil could help them better understand how microraptors moved between trees and may offer new clues about the origins of flight in birds.

Lamanna described the dinosaur as extraordinarily birdlike and said it was capable of taking to the air to some degree.

Microraptors were covered in feathers across their bodies. In addition to feathered forelimbs that functioned like wings, they also had long feathers on their hind legs, giving them the appearance of having four wings.

According to Lamanna, many paleontologists believe these animals spent some time on the ground but were also capable of climbing trees and gliding from one tree to another, similar to a modern flying squirrel.