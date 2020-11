Woman Loses Eyesight After Man Attacks Her In Rape Attempt In Pune: Police

Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused, the police said. (Representational)

A woman in Pune, Maharashtra, lost her eyesight due to injuries she got when she tried to save herself from sexual harassment, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the woman, a farm labourer, had gone to relieve herself and was attacked by an unidentified man.

When she resisted his attempt, he injured her in the eyes and fled.

The 37-year-old woman, undergoing treatment at a government hospital, lost vision in her eyes completely, said Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh.

The police have detained a suspect, he said. "We recovered CCTV footage where a person who matches the description of the accused is seen. A man who was seen with this person has been held. We suspect the other man is the main accused," he said.

"Multiple teams have been formed to nab him," the official added.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar met the woman in the hospital on Friday.

"I met the woman and what I saw is heart-wrenching. She has lost vision in both the eyes. She asked me to help her regain sight so that she could identify the suspect," he said.

"I spoke to the doctors and they are not sure if her vision will return," Mr Darekar said.

"Such incidents are on rise in Pune district. I would like to ask where are those who were crying foul about Hathras incident," the BJP leader said, demanding that the culprit be arrested immediately.