Video: Driverless Pune Civic Body Truck Seen Moving In Reverse, Hits Divider

The incident took place on the Vaiduwadi flyover in Pune.

The video of a driverless vehicle of the Pune civic body moving in reverse at a high speed has gone viral on social media.

The video, recorded from a car on the opposite side of the road, shows the pick-up truck moving in reverse for more than 20 seconds before crashing into a divider.

The incident took place at around 11:45 PM on Sunday on the Vaiduwadi flyover in Pune.

No one was injured as the road was almost empty.

The vehicle was reportedly linked to the Pune Municipal Corporation's road development department.

The civic body has not so far reacted to the viral video.

The incident comes months after Pune was in the news when a 17-year-old allegedly drunk boy rammed his Porsche into two 24-year-old techies, killing them on the spot.