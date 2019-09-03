US Woman Abuses, Assaults Pune Doctor Wearing Burqa; Charged: Police

The American woman is said to be facing mental disabilities. (Representational)

A 43-year-old American woman was charged for allegedly abusing and assaulting a burqa-clad doctor in Pune on Sunday, police said.

The woman from US is said to be facing mental disabilities and is undergoing treatment for the same, they said. She was charged after the 27-year-old doctor registered a complaint against her.

According to the police, the incident took place when the two women were shopping at the Clover Centre market in the Pune cantonment area.

The American woman asked the alleged victim if she were a Muslim.

"When the complainant replied in the affirmative, the American woman abused her and started assaulting her," said the official from the Cantonment police station.

"We have informed the US embassy about the incident," he added.

He also said the US-based woman is prone to engaging in abusive behaviour.

"When detained, she even abused our policemen. When US embassy people spoke to her on the phone, she even abused them when they asked her about her home state," he said.

The officials said they have come to know that she lives with a Muslim man in Kondhwa area of Pune.

"We have registered a non-cognisable offence under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

A non-cognisable offence refers to one in which the police has no authority to apprehend a person for crime on their own.

Under this law, the police require a warrant to arrest an accused and a court's prior approval to begin investigation.

