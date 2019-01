22 live rounds of .22 caliber were detected from a man's baggage by SpiceJet employees.

A SpiceJet staff detected bullets from the baggage of a passenger at Pune airport early morning. The passenger was Bengaluru-bound on SpiceJet flight SG-519.

The passenger was handed over to the police for legal action after he failed to produce any valid document.

(With Inputs From ANI)