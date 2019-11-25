2 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Bus Overturns In Pune

After investigation, police say there are 2 dead and around 25 injured (Representational)

Two people were killed and 24-25 were injured after a state transport bus overturned on Pune-Satara road today afternoon, police said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) "Shivshahi" bus was on its way to Sangli from Pune when the incident happened at Shindewadi village near Katraj, some 10 kilometres from Pune, on Satara Road, the police said.

"Preliminary reports reaching us speak of two dead and 24-25 injured. All the injured have been rushed to hospital. Police teams are on the spot and further details are awaited," a Pune Rural police official said.

The official said the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch on its roof.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.