Pune Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Of 1,251 Coronavirus Cases

Pune now has a total of 23,680 coronavirus cases (Representational)

Pune in Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day rise of 1,251 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count of patients to 23,680, a health official said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of 25 more people, which took the death count in the district to 788, he said.

"Of the 1,251 cases, 860 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients now mounted to 18,156. However, 589 patients were also discharged from the hospitals during the day," the official said.

With 282 cases reported in the industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally there now stands at 3,582, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, civil hospital and areas under the Pune Cantonment Board increased to 1,939, he said.