Pune Police Orders Bars And Permit Rooms To Shut By 1:30 am

The order said all the bars and permit rooms shall strictly adhere to the outer time limit of 1:30 am

Pune police have issued an order asking bars and permit rooms to shut their establishments by the stipulated time limit of 1.30 am to avoid any law and order issues.

The order was issued on Monday under section 144 of CrPC in the wake of certain incidents having implications on public peace reported in and around bars, permit rooms and restaurants.

"It has come to my notice that some guests/customers are indulging in disorderly behaviour and such ruckus is causing a sense of insecurity amongst fellow guests including women. To curb such incidents, the establishments have been instructed to follow rules and regulations," as per the order issued by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Some owners of these establishments are either not exercising due diligence to prevent such incidents, or are wilfully doing certain acts leading to such incidents, the official said.

The order said all the bars and permit rooms shall strictly adhere to the outer time limit of 1.30 am and shut the establishments by 1.30 am sharp.

"Indoor music performances will not be allowed after 1.30 am and orders for food and liquor cannot be taken after 1 am," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)