Pune Police Officer Linked To Rs 42 Crore Drug Seizure Arrested

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of the MD drug seizure at Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune, a police sub-inspector has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug racket in the local area.

According to the Police Inspector of Pimpri Chinchwad City Police, Vaibhav Shingare, the Anti-Narcotics Cell, recovered 42 kg of MD drug worth 42 crore from a peddler named Namami Jha on Friday.

During the investigation, the officials found the involvement of a sub-inspector attached to the Nigdi police station.

During the investigation, police recovered a bag of 2.32 kg of mephedrone from the accused.

The police sub-inspector, who was allegedly found involved in the incident, has been identified as Vikas Shelke.

As of now, two people have been arrested in the case, including police officers and a case has been registered at Sangvi police station under sections 8 (c), 21 (c), and 22 (c) of the NDPS Act with further investigation underway.

