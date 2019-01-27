Pune Hospital Staffer Arrested For Filming Woman Undressing For MRI Scan

A complaint was filed and the ward boy was arrested after interrogation, police said. (Representational)

A ward boy of a hospital in Pune was arrested for allegedly filming a woman changing her clothes for an MRI procedure, police said Sunday.

Police said Lakesh Lahu Uttekar, 25, was caught after the woman Saturday night found a mobile phone in the changing room and found a clip in it of her undressing.

"The woman was admitted in the hospital on January 23 for abdominal pain and she was advised to undergo an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan on Saturday. The ward boy asked her to change in a room other than the one designated for the purpose," a Koregaon Park police station official said.

The woman found a phone in the room and alerted her husband, and on checking the device the couple found a clip of her undressing, the official said.

A complaint was filed at Koregaon Park police station and Uttekar was arrested after interrogation, the official added.

The ward boy has been charged under a section of the Indian Penal Code that deals with voyeurism.