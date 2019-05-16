25 Rescued From Burning Pune Building, Cause Of Blaze Unknown

Fire brigade and disaster relief teams rushed to the building fire site in Pune. (Representational)

At least 25 people were rescued from a burning residential building in Pune today. The blaze broke out at a building in Joshi Complex, near the Prabhat Talkies in the city's Shanivar Peth area. Thick clouds of white-grey smoke were seen billowing out at around 8.45 a.m.

Fire brigade and disaster relief teams rushed to the site and fighting the thick smoke, managed to bring out the 25 occupants to safety.

Operations are on to ascertain if there were more people still stuck inside the building. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.



