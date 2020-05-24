One Killed, Another Critical After Gas Leak At Sugar Factory In Maharashtra

The man was among 12 workers hospitalised after they complained of suffocation. (Representational)

One of the 12 sugar factory workers, who were hospitalised on Saturday after they complained of suffocation while cleaning a vacuum pan in a Baramati-based sugar factory in Maharashtra, died on Sunday, the police said.

On Saturday morning, when workers were cleaning the pan, a gas released from inside it.

Some workers who had entered the pan felt suffocation and nausea, a company official said.

One of the workers, identified as Shivaji Bhosale, who was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Pune, died this morning, a police official said.

"Five to six workers were involved in the cleaning activity inside a vacuum pan at the factory when a gas emanated and they felt suffocated," Vijay Wable, managing director of Malegaon Sugar Factory said on Saturday.

The condition of one more worker is critical, while the 10 others are stable, Mr Wable said.

A vacuum pan is a tank with a vacuum pump for rapid evaporation and condensation (as of sugar syrup) by boiling at a low temperature.