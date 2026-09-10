Civil Service Aspirant Dies By Suicide Over Debt, Leaves Note With 19 Names

A civil service aspirant has died by suicide over a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh in Maharashtra. The 28-year-old man also left a note in which he named 19 people.

Prathamesh, who had been preparing to write the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam, lived in a rented flat in central Pune's Navi Peth neighbourhood.

The police said a two-page suicide note found in his room mentioned the names of 19 people and details about the money he had borrowed and also repaid.

Police officer Hrishikesh Rawale said they are questioning family members and investigating why he borrowed the money.

"Deshmukh was reportedly under financial pressure and owed around Rs 2.50 lakh to several people. His family was also facing financial difficulties; he left a note also mentioning the details of the loans he had taken and paid," he added.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

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