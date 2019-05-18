'Iron Pieces Found On Tracks' In Maharashtra, Train Driver Averts Mishap

Train driver on tracks between Rukadi and Hatkalangane stations averts a mishap. (Representational)

A train driver on the tracks between Rukadi and Hatkalangane railway stations on Friday averted a major mishap by applying emergency brakes on time. Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Milind Deuskar said that miscreants had kept iron pieces on railways tracks.

"The train driver averted a major mishap by applying emergency brakes on time as some miscreants had kept iron pieces on railways tracks," said Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Milind Deuskar.

"Iron pieces were found twice on tracks between Rukadi and Hatkalangane railway stations in the past 10 days. Loco pilot saw it at the right time and pulled emergency brakes, averting a major mishap," Mr Deuskar said on Friday.

"In December last year, some children placed steel pieces on rail track in Vathar, derailing 6 wheels of the engine. 8-10 such incidents have taken place so far. Loco pilots averted them, but it is not actually their work. They have other works and we cannot depend on them for safety," he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.