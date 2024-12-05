RRB ALP 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Releases Answer Key For Assistant Loco Pilot Exam

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the answer key for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination. Candidates who took the RRB ALP 2024 recruitment exam can download the provisional answer key along with question papers and recorded responses from the official website of the RRBs. The link for accessing the answer key will remain open until December 10, 2024 by 10 am.

The RRB ALP recruitment exam is conducted in five stages. The exam is held in two computer based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME). The first Computer Based Test or CBT 1 for ALP posts was held from November 25 to 29, 2024.

The exam was conducted to fill around 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway.

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the key can do so in the prescribed format on or before December 10, 2024. Applicants will be required to pay a fee of Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Steps to access answer key

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at https://rrb.digialm.com

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link admit card for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) posts.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link.

Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

