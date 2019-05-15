3 Women, Out On Morning Walk In Pune, Crushed To Death By Vehicle

The police have registered a case and are looking for the driver. (Representational)

Three women, on morning walk in Pune, were crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle today, the police said.

The vehicle driver sped away after crushing the women to death near a village on Ahmednagar- Kalyan Highway, a police official said.

"It seems that the incident took place between 5.30 am and 6 am. All the three women died on the spot after being hit."

The police have registered a case and are looking for the driver.

