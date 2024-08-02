3-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Iron Gate Falls On Her In Pune: Cops

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report. (Representational)

A devastating incident occurred in Bopkhel, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Wednesday afternoon, leaving a community in grief. A 3.5-year-old girl, Girija Ganesh Shinde, died on the spot when a heavy iron gate fell on her while she was playing with friends.

CCTV footage captured the distressing moment, showing the gate collapsing on Girija as another child attempted to pull it. She suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead before receiving medical treatment.

According to DCP Shivaji Pawar, four children were playing in the area, with two entering the space behind the gate and Girija and another child standing in front. The gate, weighing hundreds of kilograms, fell on Girija when another child tried to pull it.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report and will investigate the case from all angles, including potential negligence, once the parents file a complaint. Currently, the family is devastated by the incident, and the community is mourning the loss of the young girl.

