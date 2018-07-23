20 Activists Of Maratha Outfit Detained Ahead Of Devendra Fadnavis's Visit

Devendra Fadnavis skipped the annual puja at the Lord Vitthal Temple due to protest threats. (File)

At least 20 members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha were detained today while they were planning to stage a protest at the venue of an event to be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune, an official said.

Mr Fadnavis was scheduled to attend a couple of events, including the 'ground-breaking' ceremony of Krantiveer Chaphekar National Museum, in Chinchwad area of Pune today.

"As a precautionary measure, we detained around 20 members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha when they were on the way to the venue," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said.

Security was stepped up to avoid any law and order problem, Mr Shinde said.

Notably, Mr Fadnavis today skipped the annual puja at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur town due to protest threats by the Maratha community members over their various demands, including reservation in government jobs and education.

As part of a long-standing tradition, the sitting chief minister every year offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Rukmini at Pandharpur in Solapur district, on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

Some Maratha community leaders had threatened to disrupt Mr Fadnavis's visit to Pandharpur if their demands, are not accepted.

The community leaders had earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands. Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in this connection in Mumbai.

Despite assurances from Mr Fadnavis to fulfil the demands, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders have claimed.