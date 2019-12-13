15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered By Step-Father In Pune: Police

The accused is on the run and the efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her step-father in Bhosari area of Pune city, police said.

The matter came to light after the victim's mother and her sister registered their complaint with the Bhosari police station on Thursday.

"A complaint was registered that a girl has been raped and murdered by her step-father. We have booked the accused under the POCSO Act. The girl was also strangulated by her step-father," said Shankar Autade, Police Inspector, Bhosari Police Station.

