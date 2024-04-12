5 Facts About Gopi Thotakura, Indian Selected For Blue Origin Space Mission

Aerospace company Blue Origin has revealed its six-person crew set to embark on its NS-25 mission. It's the 25th mission in the program's history and the seventh time people will fly on the New Shepard spacecraft. Thus far, the new Shepard program has carried 31 people beyond the Karman line, an imaginary boundary recognised internationally as the beginning of space.

The crew members are Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Kenneth L. Hess, Carol Schaller, Ed Dwight and Gopi Thotakura.

Who is Gopi Thotakura?

1. Gopi Thotakura, 30, was born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He is the co-founder of Preserve Life Corp, a wellness centre near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The venture focuses on holistic health practices.

2. Mr Thotakura graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. He also studied Aviation Management at Emirates Aviation University in Dubai.

3. Gopi Thotakura was the former captain at VSR Ventures, an aviation consultant in Delhi, and a security coordinator at Touch-N-Go Productions in Florida. He was also the President of ERAU Unicef, according to his Facebook bio.

4. Mr Thotakura's passion for flying began at a young age. Now a pilot and aviator, he learned to fly before he even learned to drive.

5. He can now fly various types of aircraft – commercial jets, bush planes, aerobatic planes, seaplanes, gliders, and even hot air balloons. Mr Thotakura has also served as an international medical jet pilot.