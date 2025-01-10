From Karnataka To Canada: Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya Enters PM Race

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has officially entered the race to become Canada's next Prime Minister. A Liberal MP representing Nepean, Mr Arya outlined his plans to make Canada “a sovereign republic,” raise the retirement age, implement a citizenship-based tax system and officially recognise the state of Palestine.



Mr Arya wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.”

His announcement comes days after current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed his decision to step down as leader of the Liberal Party once a successor is chosen.



Karnataka to Canada: Chandra Arya's journey



Chandra Arya hails from Dwarlu village in Sira Taluk, Karnataka. He holds an MBA from the Kousali Institute of Management Studies in Dharwad.

According to his website, he moved to Ottawa over 20 years ago with his wife and young son. They started in a modest two-bedroom apartment.

Mr Arya first worked as an engineer, then in a financial institution funding small industry, and as an entrepreneur who owned a manufacturing company and promoted industrialisation in several countries. In Canada, he started as an investment advisor in a bank, according to information on his website.

Before entering politics, Mr Arya spent six years as an executive at a small high-tech defence technology company.

Mr Arya ventured into politics and won his first election to the House of Commons in 2015. He was re-elected in 2019.

The Indian-origin MP gained significant attention in 2022 when he spoke in Kannada in the House of Commons. Sharing a video of his address then, he wrote, “I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament,” and added that this was the first time Kannada was spoken in any parliament in the world outside India.

In November 2024, Chandra Arya hoisted a saffron triangular flag bearing the ‘Om' symbol outside the Canadian Parliament to commemorate Hindu Heritage Month. He urged greater political participation from Hindu Canadians, highlighting that the community remains underrepresented in the country's political landscape.

Mr Arya is also a vocal advocate for Hindu Canadians and has taken a firm position on the issue of Khalistan, which has often put him at odds with other parliamentarians, including members of his own Liberal caucus.