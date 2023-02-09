Paula Hurd: All You Need To Know About Bill Gates' Rumoured Partner

Paula Hurd is said to be an avid tennis fan.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is said to be dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. She was pictured with Bill Gates at the Australian Open in Melbourne and the two were also spotted walking together around the city last month. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates separated in May 2021 after being married for 30 years.

According to a report in People, Bill Gates has been dating Paula Hurd for over a year. It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet,” a source told the publication.

Here are five things to know about the new Bill Gates' partner

Paula Hurd was married to former CEO of Oracle, Mark Hurd, who died in 2019 at the age of 62 after battling cancer. They share two daughters – Kelly and Kathryn.

Ms Hurd, 60, is a philanthropist, an avid tennis fan, and works as an event planner. According to her LinkedIn profile, she organises events for corporate, personal and charitable occasions. She has also worked as a tech executive.

She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1984.

She worked at NCR Corporation, a US-based software company, for 17 years and held various sales and services leadership posts there.

Ms Hurd is a member of Board of Regents of the Baylor University, Texas, which is the alma mater of Mark Hurd. The board is the official governing body of the university. She has donated $7 million to the Baylor Basketball Pavilion.

Paula Hurd and Bill Gates run in the same circles and have met before Mark Hurd's death because of their common love for tennis, reported Pagesix.