Triptii Dimri's Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Shares A Glimpse Of Fan Reactions To <i>Dhadak 2</i> In Theatres

Dhadak 2 has officially been released in theatres today, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Sam Merchant, a hotelier and rumoured partner of Triptii Dimri, shared a snippet from theatres that showed fan reactions to Dhadak 2.

What's Happening

A special premiere night was arranged for fans to watch Dhadak 2.

Sam Merchant shared a few Instagram stories that captured the enthusiastic reactions of fans to Dhadak 2 in theatres.

Triptii Dimri was also seen interacting with her fans as her partner recorded it.

The cast also posed for the cameras, happy to see the positive response from the audience.

Dhadak 2 is also clashing with Son of Sardaar 2, which is led by Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

Instagram/Sam Merchant

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is helmed by director Shazia Iqbal. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which originally featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. This romantic drama delves deep into themes of identity, power, and the emotional price of love in today's world.

Dhadak 2 is backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla, under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Alongside Siddhant and Triptii, the forthcoming movie also stars Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jaat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi in key roles. Dhadak 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 1, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Triptii Dimri's rumoured partner Siddhant Chaturvedi showed his support for her latest release Dhadak 2. The cast was also seen interacting with fans and posing for the camera.