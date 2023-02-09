Bill Gates Has Found Love Again, Dating Paula Hurd: Report

Paula Hurd and Bill Gates run in the same circles (Photo credit: AFP)

Bill Gates is in a relationship with Paula Hurd, the widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of the software company Oracle, who died in 2019. According to a report by People, the 67-year-old Microsoft co-founder has been dating Paula Hurd,60, for more than a year.

A source told People, "It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet."

The duo was photographed together at the Australian Open last month. The alleged couple were seen sitting side-by-side as they watched the game.

"They're inseparable," a friend of the rumoured couple told the news.com.au. "They've been together over a year, and she's always described as a 'mystery woman', but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship."

Ms Hurd's husband died at the age of 62 in October 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Ms Hurd works as an event planner and philanthropist, she once worked as a tech executive.

According to a Pagesix report, Paula Hurd and Bill Gates run in the same circles and had crossed paths before Mark's death because of their love for tennis.

Paula and Mark shared two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

Paula and Mark shared two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates announced their divorce back in May 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage. It was finalised in August 2021, but the couple announced that they would continue to run their foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation together.