Jack Teixeira, The 21-Year-Old Behind Pentagon Documents Leak: 5 Facts

Jack Douglas Teixeira was an airman 1st class at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, according to his service record.

He joined the Air National Guard in 2019 and worked as a "Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman," or an IT specialist.

Teixeira was with the unit on a one-year active duty deployment that started last September, according to a US official following the case who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

His job was network defence and he held a classification known as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, the official said.