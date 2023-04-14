Suspect Arrested Over Pentagon Document Leaks: Report

US authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the case of leaked classified documents.

US authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the case of leaked classified documents, according to US media, which has honed in on a young National Guard member as the possible source of the security breach.

The FBI made a "probable cause" arrest of a man identified by authorities as a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, ABC News reported.

CNN aired footage from North Dighton, Massachusetts showing the detainee in shorts with his hands behind his back and being placed by agents into an unmarked vehicle.

