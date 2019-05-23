Farooq Abdullah Wins From Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah has won from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar with more than 1,00,000 votes

Farooq Abdullah is a three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Mr Abdullah has won with more than 1,00,000 votes with PDP's Aga Syed Mohsin coming in second with around 36,000 votes.

Farooq Abdullah won from Srinagar for the first time in 1980; the seat was previously represented by his mother Akbar Jehan Abdullah. He vacated the seat when he became chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir after his father Sheikh Abdullah's death in 1982.

Mr Abdullah would once again return to the national scene only in 2002, when his son Omar Abdullah led the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party in the state assembly elections. From 2002 to 2009, he served two consecutive terms as member of the Rajya Sabha before seeking election to Lok Sabha from Srinagar.

He also served in the Manmohan Singh cabinet in UPA-2 as Minister of New and Renewable Energy. In 2014, Mr Abdullah lost to People's Democratic Party leader Tariq Hameed Karra. However, he returned to the Lower House after winning a by-election necessitated when Karra resigned from the PDP. Mr Abdullah would avenge his defeat by wresting the seat from the PDP with a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Farooq Abdullah is seeking a key role in the grand alliance of opposition parties led by the Congress. He had even campaigned outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir for other Opposition parties such as the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

This time, the 83-year-old faces rivals widely seen as weaker.

In his four decade career, Mr Abdullah has lost an election only once, in 2014.

