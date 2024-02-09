Chaudhary Charan Singh, Champion Of Farmers, To Get Bharat Ratna

Chaudhary Charan Singh played a pivotal role in passing the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939.

The Government of India has announced the posthumous bestowal of the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, upon former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. “It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that Mr Singh's life has been dedicated to advocating for the farmers' rights and wellbeing. He is often referred as the "Champion of Farmers."

“Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation.” said Prime Minister Modi in a tweet.

हमारी सरकार का यह सौभाग्य है कि देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। यह सम्मान देश के लिए उनके अतुलनीय योगदान को समर्पित है। उन्होंने किसानों के अधिकार और उनके कल्याण के लिए अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पित कर दिया था। उत्तर प्रदेश के… pic.twitter.com/gB5LhaRkIv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

5 facts about Chaudhary Charan Singh

– Chaudhary Charan Singh, who served as the 5th Prime Minister of India, was born on December 23, 1902, in the village of Nurpur, located in the Meerut district of the United Provinces.

– After graduating in science in 1923, Chaudhary Charan Singh pursued his post-graduation at Agra University in 1925. Additionally, he received training in law and established his practice in Ghaziabad. Subsequently, he relocated to Meerut in 1929 and later became associated with the Congress party.

– Chaudhary Charan Singh was initially elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli.

– He played a pivotal role in passing the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939, offering substantial relief to rural debtors. He also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice.

– He has written several books and pamphlets including — ‘Abolition of Zamindari', ‘Co-operative Farming X-rayed', ‘India's Poverty and its Solution', ‘Peasant Proprietorship or Land to the Workers' and ‘Prevention of Division of Holdings Below a Certain Minimum'.

Charan Singh will be joined by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan as recipients of the Bharat Ratna.