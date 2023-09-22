5 Facts About Aparna Iyer - Wipro's New Chief Financial Officer

A Chartered Accountant, Aparna Iyer joined Wipro back in 2003 as a Senior Internal Auditor and held various over the years including Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury, and Investor Relations (IR).

In 2005, she was made the Finance Planning Analysis Manager and three years appointed as the Business Finance Head. Ms Iyer then took charge as Function Head, Finance Planning and Analysis I 2014 and held the post for over four years.

Before being named the CFO, Aparna Iyer was serving as Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud where she was handling finance operations for one of Wipro's fastest-growing business lines.

Ms Iyer also served as Corporate Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations for Wipro Limited. Her work involved building and executing a forex risk management framework, driving capital allocation decisions, working capital management, and managing balance sheet exposure, among others.