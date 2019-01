Bhupen Hazarika was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, country's second highest civilian honour, in 2012.

New Delhi: Music maestro from Assam, Bhupen Hazarika, has been posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, along with former President Pranab Mukherjee and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh. Bhupen Hazarika was a singer, balladeer, poet, lyricist and film maker who was widely admired not only in native Assam but across the country.