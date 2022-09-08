Google Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Anniversary With A Doodle

Dr Bhupen Hazarika was born on 8 September 1926 in Assam.

Google is celebrating the 96th birthday of renowned Indian singer and assemblyman Dr. Bhupen Hazarika today. Dr Hazarika, who died in 2011, was a musician, singer, poet, filmmaker and lyricist. Bhupen Hazarika, who also popularly known as 'Sudhakantha', worked in hundreds of films over the course of a six-decade of his career.

According to Google, the doodle has been created by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali, featuring Dr Hazarika playing the harmonium.

Bhupen Hazarika was born on 8 September 1926 in Assam. Inspired by his mother and grew up surrounded by songs and folk tales, Dr Hazarika recorded his first song at the age of 10.

He completed his Intermediate from Arts in 1942. After this, he did his MA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1946. Soon after, he left for New York, where he lived for five years and received his doctorate (PhD) in Mass Communication from Columbia University in 1952

After completing his studies, Hazarika started singing at All India Radio in Guwahati. Along with this, Bhupen Hazarika used to translate Bengali songs into Hindi and give it his voice.

Over the time, Hazarika created numerous compositions, having a penchant for telling people's stories through songs—stories about happiness and grief, of unity and courage, romance and loneliness, and even strife and determination.

Over the years, Dr Hazarika became the voice of many hearts as he sang songs in superhit films like 'Rudali', 'Mil Gayi Manzil Mujhe', 'Saj', 'Darmiyan', 'Gajgamini', 'Daman' and 'Kyun'.

Hazarika won several prestigious prizes like the ​​Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, for his outstanding contribution to music and culture. He was honored posthumously with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2019.